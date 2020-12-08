Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMM-363 Integrated External Airlift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an integrated external lift, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2020. VMM-363 and the U.S. Army’s Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conducted an integrated external lift exercise in which VMM-363 transported Army howitzers in order to increase readiness between Marine air support and Army artillery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763671
    VIRIN: 200812-M-PD142-0001
    Filename: DOD_107947433
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-363 Integrated External Airlift, by LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation for Warfighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT