Minuteman III 50 Year Anniversary - the history of MMIII

On Aug. 19, 1970, Strategic Air Command placed the first flight of 10 Minuteman III ICBMs on alert at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. and shortly after its emplacement at the 741st Strategic Missile Squadron, Minuteman III has stood watch as the nation’s strategic deterrent.



Initially the planned service life of the MMIII was 10 years. Today, 50 years later, the Minuteman is still on alert, and will continue to serve as the bedrock of nuclear deterrence, until its replacement, the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, is fully operational.