    Joint Operations Center Operations

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    46th Military Police Command

    B-roll of Joint Operation Center, David Grant USAF Medical Center, Fairfield, California. The team at the JOC consists of members of Task Force Center-West, 1st Infantry Division, 60th Medical Group, and Army North. These Soldiers and Airmen work together as the command and control team during COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763667
    VIRIN: 200817-Z-WX809-001
    Filename: DOD_107947407
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: CA, US
