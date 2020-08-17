Joint Operations Center Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763667" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of Joint Operation Center, David Grant USAF Medical Center, Fairfield, California. The team at the JOC consists of members of Task Force Center-West, 1st Infantry Division, 60th Medical Group, and Army North. These Soldiers and Airmen work together as the command and control team during COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)