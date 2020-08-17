B-roll of Joint Operation Center, David Grant USAF Medical Center, Fairfield, California. The team at the JOC consists of members of Task Force Center-West, 1st Infantry Division, 60th Medical Group, and Army North. These Soldiers and Airmen work together as the command and control team during COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763667
|VIRIN:
|200817-Z-WX809-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107947407
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Operations Center Operations, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
