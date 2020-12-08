Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    76-Year-Old Marine Awarded Purple Heart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jarren Burleson 

    1st Marine Corps District

    Former Marine Sergeant John "Jack" Madden received the Purple Heart Medal on August 12th, 2020 near Boston, Massachusetts. Then LCpl Madden was shot in the arm while serving as the squad leader for India Company, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment during the Battle of Getlin's Corner on March 30th, 1967. Former Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps General Richard Neal served with Madden in Vietnam and was instrumental in getting him the medal he deserved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763666
    VIRIN: 200812-M-JS920-367
    Filename: DOD_107947406
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: DEDHAM, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76-Year-Old Marine Awarded Purple Heart, by Sgt Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Massachusetts
    Heart
    Vietnam
    Boston
    Marines
    Purple
    Battle of Getlin's Corner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT