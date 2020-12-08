76-Year-Old Marine Awarded Purple Heart

Former Marine Sergeant John "Jack" Madden received the Purple Heart Medal on August 12th, 2020 near Boston, Massachusetts. Then LCpl Madden was shot in the arm while serving as the squad leader for India Company, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment during the Battle of Getlin's Corner on March 30th, 1967. Former Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps General Richard Neal served with Madden in Vietnam and was instrumental in getting him the medal he deserved.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763666
|VIRIN:
|200812-M-JS920-367
|Filename:
|DOD_107947406
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|DEDHAM, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
