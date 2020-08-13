Maj. Daniel Bartlett, professor of military science at the Marquette University ROTC Program in Milwaukee, discusses 10 days of training by ROTC programs from seven different universities at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 13, 2020. ROTC cadets train regularly at Fort McCoy throughout the year, For 2020, however, because of COVID-19 restrictions, many programs had to change how they conducted training. Here Major Bartlett explains what they accomplished. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
This work, ROTC Professer discusses training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
