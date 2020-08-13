ROTC Professer discusses training at Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763632" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Daniel Bartlett, professor of military science at the Marquette University ROTC Program in Milwaukee, discusses 10 days of training by ROTC programs from seven different universities at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 13, 2020. ROTC cadets train regularly at Fort McCoy throughout the year, For 2020, however, because of COVID-19 restrictions, many programs had to change how they conducted training. Here Major Bartlett explains what they accomplished. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)