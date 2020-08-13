Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ROTC Professer discusses training at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Daniel Bartlett, professor of military science at the Marquette University ROTC Program in Milwaukee, discusses 10 days of training by ROTC programs from seven different universities at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 13, 2020. ROTC cadets train regularly at Fort McCoy throughout the year, For 2020, however, because of COVID-19 restrictions, many programs had to change how they conducted training. Here Major Bartlett explains what they accomplished. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 11:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 763632
    VIRIN: 200813-A-OK556-180
    Filename: DOD_107947039
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WI, US
    Hometown: STEVENS POINT, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC Professer discusses training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    range training
    ROTC
    training
    field training
    Fort McCoy
    Reserve Officer Training Corps
    training at Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT