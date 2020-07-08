Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HITRON: Force From Above

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Members from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron train for counter-narcotic operations in Jacksonville, Florida, August 7, 2020. HITRON is the nation’s first, and most successful airborne law enforcement unit trained and authorized to employ airborne use of force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763622
    VIRIN: 200817-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_107946835
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    U.S. Coast Guard

