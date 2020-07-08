HITRON: Force From Above

Members from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron train for counter-narcotic operations in Jacksonville, Florida, August 7, 2020. HITRON is the nation’s first, and most successful airborne law enforcement unit trained and authorized to employ airborne use of force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)
