    Port of Shuaiba Boat Loading

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team load a cargo ship as preparation for going home after a deployment to the Middle East, at the Port of Shuaiba, in Kuwait, August 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 763620
    VIRIN: 200810-A-DP681-524
    Filename: DOD_107946828
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port of Shuaiba Boat Loading, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Port
    Deployment
    Docks
    ABCT

