U.S. Army Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team load a cargo ship as preparation for going home after a deployment to the Middle East, at the Port of Shuaiba, in Kuwait, August 2020. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 09:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|763620
|VIRIN:
|200810-A-DP681-524
|Filename:
|DOD_107946828
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Port of Shuaiba Boat Loading, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT