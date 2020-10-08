Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIDNIGHT SUN

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    08.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Skylar Harris 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conduct Exercise Midnight Sun, a two-part battalion field exercise consisting of a battalion defense and a force-on-force between Lima and Kilo Company with supporting elements in Setermoen, Norway, July 27-August 10, 2020. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763617
    VIRIN: 200729-M-IN374-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_107946799
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIDNIGHT SUN, by LCpl Skylar Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

