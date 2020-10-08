U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conduct Exercise Midnight Sun, a two-part battalion field exercise consisting of a battalion defense and a force-on-force between Lima and Kilo Company with supporting elements in Setermoen, Norway, July 27-August 10, 2020. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)
