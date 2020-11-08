A U.S. Air Force AC-130W Stinger II participates in air operations in support of maritime surface warfare exercise with United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command forces over the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 11, 2020. Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region's heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763614
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-MN338-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107946787
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AC-130W Stinger brings the boom, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT