    AC-130W Stinger brings the boom

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force AC-130W Stinger II participates in air operations in support of maritime surface warfare exercise with United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command forces over the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 11, 2020. Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region's heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    1 CTCS
    SOCCENT

