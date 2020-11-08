AC-130W Stinger brings the boom

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force AC-130W Stinger II participates in air operations in support of maritime surface warfare exercise with United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command forces over the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 11, 2020. Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability and the capability to counter threats posed in the maritime domain, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce throughout the region's heavily trafficked waterways. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)