AUAB Supports Beirut

Airmen at Al Udeid Air Base support the humanitarian effort of U.S. Central Command and USAID to the people of Beirut, Lebanon after a disaster struck their city.
On Aug. 6, 2020, U.S. Air Forces Central Command and Air Mobility Command units were called to action to provide support to the Lebanese people after a port explosion occurred in the city of Beirut.
Short highlight video of the efforts done by Team AUAB, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, U.S. Central Command, USAID and other agencies in the CENTCOM AOR.
