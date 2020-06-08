AUAB Supports Beirut

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763611" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen at Al Udeid Air Base support the humanitarian effort of U.S. Central Command and USAID to the people of Beirut, Lebanon after a disaster struck their city.



On Aug. 6, 2020, U.S. Air Forces Central Command and Air Mobility Command units were called to action to provide support to the Lebanese people after a port explosion occurred in the city of Beirut.



Short highlight video of the efforts done by Team AUAB, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, U.S. Central Command, USAID and other agencies in the CENTCOM AOR.