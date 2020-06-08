Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB Supports Beirut

    QATAR

    08.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Grooms 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen at Al Udeid Air Base support the humanitarian effort of U.S. Central Command and USAID to the people of Beirut, Lebanon after a disaster struck their city.

    On Aug. 6, 2020, U.S. Air Forces Central Command and Air Mobility Command units were called to action to provide support to the Lebanese people after a port explosion occurred in the city of Beirut.

    Short highlight video of the efforts done by Team AUAB, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, U.S. Central Command, USAID and other agencies in the CENTCOM AOR.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763611
    VIRIN: 200806-F-KG924-350
    Filename: DOD_107946767
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Central Command
    379 AEW
    Beirut
    lebanon
    USAFCENT
    humanitarian
    USAID
    Grand Slam Wing

