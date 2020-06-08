Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the frontlines against COVID: Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.06.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Spc. Monesha Burton plays a key role in the Army Health System’s fight against COVID-19. Burton, a veterinary food inspection specialist, spends her days inspecting food facilities throughout the Kaiserslautern military community.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the frontlines against COVID: Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    RHCE
    Army Medicine Europe
    Public Health Command Europe
    PHCE
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

