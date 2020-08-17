Women's Equality Day recognizes significance of women's contributions

Sergeant Major Tres Bien Adams discusses Women's Equality Day, her military career, the first time she voted, and women’s ever-evolving role in the military.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 06:09
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
