    Women's Equality Day recognizes significance of women's contributions

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.17.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Sergeant Major Tres Bien Adams discusses Women's Equality Day, her military career, the first time she voted, and women’s ever-evolving role in the military.

    voting
    women’s equality day
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe

