Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AUAB C-sUAS drone program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    08.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Wasicki explains her role in the Counter-small Unmanned Aerial Systems program and how Defenders keep #TeamAUAB safe from enemy drones.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 06:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763604
    VIRIN: 200807-F-VH373-217
    Filename: DOD_107946688
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB C-sUAS drone program, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    defenders
    drones
    security forces
    small unmanned aerial systems
    small unmanned aircraft systems
    C-sUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT