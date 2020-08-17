Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bone Conduction Spark Tank

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2020

    The 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron shows the benefits of using bone conduction headphones as the hearing protection of the future.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    RAF Mildenhall
    Innovation
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    hearing protection
    AFINNOFET
    100th AMXS
    Spark Tank 2021
    SparkTank2021
    bone conduction headphones

