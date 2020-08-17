Bone Conduction Spark Tank

The 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron shows the benefits of using bone conduction headphones as the hearing protection of the future.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 05:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763599
|VIRIN:
|200817-F-FX320-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107946673
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT