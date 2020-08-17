Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. Stephanie A. Hergesheimer Interview

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.17.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    2nd Lt. Stephanie A. Hergesheimer, a Medical Surgical Nurse at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany shares the reason for her decision to become a nurse and the journey that she endured to get to where she is today.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Nurse
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command Europe
    target_news_europe
    Women's Eqaulity Day

