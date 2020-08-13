Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    86th Airlift Wing gives thanks to BG August (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    B-Roll used in social media video highlighting Brigadier General Mark R. August's time in command of the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763596
    VIRIN: 200813-F-AL900-688
    Filename: DOD_107946620
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Airlift Wing gives thanks to BG August (B-Roll), by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Airlift
    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    C-130J
    Ramstein
    C-130
    Fini-Flight
    86AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT