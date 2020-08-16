A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter medevaced a hiker Sunday in Olympic National Park, near Hoh, WA. The hiker was transported to awaiting medical personnel in Port Angeles after reportedly falling 100 feet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 02:28
|Category:
|Video ID:
|763594
|VIRIN:
|200816-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107946599
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|HOH, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs fallen hiker near Hoh, WA, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
