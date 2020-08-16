Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs fallen hiker near Hoh, WA

    HOH, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter medevaced a hiker Sunday in Olympic National Park, near Hoh, WA. The hiker was transported to awaiting medical personnel in Port Angeles after reportedly falling 100 feet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs fallen hiker near Hoh, WA, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Port Angeles
    Hiker
    Dolphin
    MH-65
    Olympic National Park
    Hoh River

