    Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel after mariner activates emergency beacon

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rescue six mariners from their overturned vessel 16 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia, on August 16, 2020. When the aircrew arrived, four of the stranded mariners were on the boat hull while two had climbed atop the Chesapeake Light Tower nearby. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763580
    VIRIN: 200816-G-G0105-1003
    Filename: DOD_107946506
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel after mariner activates emergency beacon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    rescue
    air station
    MH-60
    helicopter
    EPIRB
    PLB

