Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel after mariner activates emergency beacon

Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rescue six mariners from their overturned vessel 16 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia, on August 16, 2020. When the aircrew arrived, four of the stranded mariners were on the boat hull while two had climbed atop the Chesapeake Light Tower nearby. (U.S. Coast Guard video)