    Veteran-Owned Horse Farm Provides Therapy to Veterans

    TYRONE, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Spc. Amanda Treible 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    John Zanella, an Army veteran, provides equine therapy at no cost to veterans at Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship in Tyrone, Pa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 15:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763576
    VIRIN: 200816-A-AB097-001
    Filename: DOD_107946304
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: TYRONE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran-Owned Horse Farm Provides Therapy to Veterans, by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    veteran
    therapy
    TBI
    PTSD
    Army
    equine therapy
    veteran-owned business

