    480th EFS Supports Polish Armed Forces Day

    WARSAW, POLAND

    08.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron support Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. The U.S. values their strong bilateral relationship with Poland and were honored to participate in the day’s ceremony and flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763573
    VIRIN: 200815-F-VD885-328
    Filename: DOD_107946209
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WARSAW, PL
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS Supports Polish Armed Forces Day, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Fighting Falcons
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Lask Air Base
    ADR 20-4

