480th EFS Supports Polish Armed Forces Day

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron support Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. The U.S. values their strong bilateral relationship with Poland and were honored to participate in the day’s ceremony and flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone)