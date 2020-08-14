Airborne Cavalry Defends their Command Post

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763568" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from the 1-91 Cavalry Squadron successfully defend their Mobile Command Post against the OPFOR during their infiltration into the Hohenfels Training Area.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Urbanski from the S4 section led a team of four Paratroopers who deliberately engaged and neutralized a fire team of the OPFOR and an enemy avenue of approach.



Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations.