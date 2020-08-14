Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Cavalry Defends their Command Post

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.14.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Ruiz 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Paratroopers from the 1-91 Cavalry Squadron successfully defend their Mobile Command Post against the OPFOR during their infiltration into the Hohenfels Training Area.

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Urbanski from the S4 section led a team of four Paratroopers who deliberately engaged and neutralized a fire team of the OPFOR and an enemy avenue of approach.

    Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763568
    VIRIN: 200814-A-ES342-425
    Filename: DOD_107945999
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    This work, Airborne Cavalry Defends their Command Post, by MSG David Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

