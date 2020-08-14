Paratroopers from the 1-91 Cavalry Squadron successfully defend their Mobile Command Post against the OPFOR during their infiltration into the Hohenfels Training Area.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Urbanski from the S4 section led a team of four Paratroopers who deliberately engaged and neutralized a fire team of the OPFOR and an enemy avenue of approach.
Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763568
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-ES342-425
|Filename:
|DOD_107945999
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airborne Cavalry Defends their Command Post, by MSG David Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT