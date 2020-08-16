Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Blythe, chaplain of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, discusses the core value of courage during this episode of Savage Soul.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 20:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763566
|VIRIN:
|200816-M-PZ577-908
|Filename:
|DOD_107945957
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Savage Soul with Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Jeremy Blythe, by Cpl Brandon Salas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT