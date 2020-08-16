Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Savage Soul with Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Jeremy Blythe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Salas 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Blythe, chaplain of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, discusses the core value of courage during this episode of Savage Soul.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763566
    VIRIN: 200816-M-PZ577-908
    Filename: DOD_107945957
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savage Soul with Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Jeremy Blythe, by Cpl Brandon Salas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Camp Hansen
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT