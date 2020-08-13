Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Live Fire Exercise

    RED SEA

    08.13.2020

    Video by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200813-N-NC885-4002 Red Sea (August 13, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires its Close In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763562
    VIRIN: 200813-N-NC885-4002
    Filename: DOD_107945943
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 13
    High-Res. Downloads: 13
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Live Fire Exercise, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    USS Sterett (DDG 104)

