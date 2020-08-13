200813-N-NC885-4002 Red Sea (August 13, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires its Close In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 06:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763562
|VIRIN:
|200813-N-NC885-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_107945943
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|13
|High-Res. Downloads:
|13
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Sterett Live Fire Exercise, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT