XCTC 20-05 Platoon Attack

Michigan National Guard Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct platoon attack training during XCTC 20-05, Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 15, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 18:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763553
|VIRIN:
|200815-A-BO313-418
|Filename:
|DOD_107945809
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
