USS Sterett conducts live Fire exercise

200813-N-NC885-4001 Red Sea (August 13, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)