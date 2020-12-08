Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet PV2 Stacey Ramos

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Spc. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    PV2 Stacey Ramos, a Visual Information Systems Operator/Maintainer with the 356th Broadcasting Operations Detachment at Fort Meade, Maryland explains her transition from civilian to Soldier. PV2 Ramos a native of Edgewood, Maryland is the youngest Soldier in the 356th BOD.

