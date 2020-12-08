PV2 Stacey Ramos, a Visual Information Systems Operator/Maintainer with the 356th Broadcasting Operations Detachment at Fort Meade, Maryland explains her transition from civilian to Soldier. PV2 Ramos a native of Edgewood, Maryland is the youngest Soldier in the 356th BOD.
Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 14:13
Category:
Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
Hometown:
|EDGEWOOD, MD, US
This work, Meet PV2 Stacey Ramos, by SPC Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
