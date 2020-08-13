Working up to the Proper ACFT Deadlift

SPC Deon Cook, a Human Resources Specialist attached to the 356th Broadcasting Operations Detachment at Fort Meade, Maryland describes the proper Army Combat Fitness Test deadlift form and foundation movements for the deadlift. SPC Cook is a certified personal trainer experienced in general conditioning training.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763540
|VIRIN:
|200815-A-FP297-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107945548
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|SEAT PLEASANT, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
