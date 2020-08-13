Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working up to the Proper ACFT Deadlift

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Spc. Franklin Cuello Grandados 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    SPC Deon Cook, a Human Resources Specialist attached to the 356th Broadcasting Operations Detachment at Fort Meade, Maryland describes the proper Army Combat Fitness Test deadlift form and foundation movements for the deadlift. SPC Cook is a certified personal trainer experienced in general conditioning training.

    #USArmyReserve #356BOD #ACFT #ArmyDeadlift #USAR

