200804-A-FC661-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) Air crewmen, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, and explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Task Group (TG) 52.3, conduct cast and recovery training aboard an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter in the Arabian Gulf. TG-52.3 and HM-15 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conduct mine warfare operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763538
|VIRIN:
|200804-A-FC661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107945526
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Conducts Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf, by SPC Joshua DuRant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT