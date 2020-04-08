Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Conducts Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua DuRant 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200804-A-FC661-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) Air crewmen, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, and explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Task Group (TG) 52.3, conduct cast and recovery training aboard an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter in the Arabian Gulf. TG-52.3 and HM-15 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conduct mine warfare operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
