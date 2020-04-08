EOD Conducts Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200804-A-FC661-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) Air crewmen, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, and explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Task Group (TG) 52.3, conduct cast and recovery training aboard an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter in the Arabian Gulf. TG-52.3 and HM-15 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conduct mine warfare operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua DuRant)