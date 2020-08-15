23rd OD Firefighters train alongside Ramstein Firefighters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763534" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters from the 23rd Ordnance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, conduct firefighters training with firefighters from 86th Civil Engineer Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Aug. 3-14. The training provided the firefighters the opportunity to better prepare for real world emergency situations, to learn, maintain, and broaden their firefighting skills, share knowledge and experiences amongst each other, and to receive annual firefighters certification. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Sinthia Rosario, 16th Sustainment Brigade)