    23rd OD Firefighters train alongside Ramstein Firefighters

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sinthia Rosario  

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Firefighters from the 23rd Ordnance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, conduct firefighters training with firefighters from 86th Civil Engineer Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Aug. 3-14. The training provided the firefighters the opportunity to better prepare for real world emergency situations, to learn, maintain, and broaden their firefighting skills, share knowledge and experiences amongst each other, and to receive annual firefighters certification. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Sinthia Rosario, 16th Sustainment Brigade)

