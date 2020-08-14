Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Evening Parade

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    United States Marines display ceremonial excellence with a Marine Barracks Washington 2020 Evening Parade as the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, hosts the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, Friday, August 14, 8:45 pm LIVE!

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020
