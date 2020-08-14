United States Marines display ceremonial excellence with a Marine Barracks Washington 2020 Evening Parade as the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, hosts the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, Friday, August 14, 8:45 pm LIVE!
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 01:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|763529
|Filename:
|DOD_107945061
|Length:
|01:17:07
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|43
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Evening Parade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT