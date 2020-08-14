Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics combat controller awarded the Silver Star Medal

    POPE FIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by James Bove 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Grimesey, a Special Tactics combat controller with the 21st Special Tactics Squadron, was awarded the Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at Pope Field, North Carolina, Aug.14, 2019. Grimesey received the nation's third highest medal against an armed enemy of the United States in combat for his actions while deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.

