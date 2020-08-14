U.S. Air Force Special Tactics combat controller awarded the Silver Star Medal

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Grimesey, a Special Tactics combat controller with the 21st Special Tactics Squadron, was awarded the Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at Pope Field, North Carolina, Aug.14, 2019. Grimesey received the nation's third highest medal against an armed enemy of the United States in combat for his actions while deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.
