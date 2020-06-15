Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWTW Commander's Message: Racism and Discrimination

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Danielle Knight 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Col. Parks Hughes, commander of the Special Warfare Training Wing, addresses the wing about the hard topic of racial discrimination.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 01:58
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:12:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWTW Commander's Message: Racism and Discrimination, by Danielle Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

