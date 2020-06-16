Chaplains (Maj.) Ron Boyd and (Lt. Col.) Kelly Porter welcome newcomers to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and introduce the services the Religious Support Office provides and the importance of suicide prevention. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 01:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756404
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-A0949-610
|Filename:
|DOD_107856758
|Length:
|00:16:41
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux RSO and Suicide Prevention, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
