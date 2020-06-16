Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux RSO and Suicide Prevention

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.16.2020

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Chaplains (Maj.) Ron Boyd and (Lt. Col.) Kelly Porter welcome newcomers to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and introduce the services the Religious Support Office provides and the importance of suicide prevention. (Courtesy video)

