Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Harry S. Truman Returns to Norfolk, Va.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200616-N-NX690-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 16, 2020) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk Naval Station after a seven month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway since early April as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 32 of the last 36 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 21:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756393
    VIRIN: 200616-N-NX690-0001
    Filename: DOD_107856657
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harry S. Truman Returns to Norfolk, Va., by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HST
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    2nd Fleet
    Truman
    Second Fleet
    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Second Fleet
    75
    C2F
    USFF
    Forged By The Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT