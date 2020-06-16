Harry S. Truman Returns to Norfolk, Va.

200616-N-NX690-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 16, 2020) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk Naval Station after a seven month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway since early April as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 32 of the last 36 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert/Released)
