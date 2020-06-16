Defense One Tech Summit: R&D to the Front Lines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Col. Michael McGinley, director of defense engagement for the Defense Innovation Unit, and Lauren Knausenberger, the Air Force’s chief transformation officer, discuss dual-use innovation in military technology from innovation to implementation and explore how the military is transforming technology to defend against threats on the battlefield and beyond as part of the Defense One Tech Summit, June 16, 2020.