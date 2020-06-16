Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense One Tech Summit: R&D to the Front Lines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Col. Michael McGinley, director of defense engagement for the Defense Innovation Unit, and Lauren Knausenberger, the Air Force’s chief transformation officer, discuss dual-use innovation in military technology from innovation to implementation and explore how the military is transforming technology to defend against threats on the battlefield and beyond as part of the Defense One Tech Summit, June 16, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 756380
    Filename: DOD_107856458
    Length: 00:41:38
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense One Tech Summit: R&D to the Front Lines , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT