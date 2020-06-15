A Conversation About COVID, Episode 11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Ross Poppenberger, Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Deputy Garrison Manager Ron James, and Health Clinic Officer In Charge Maj. Jennifer Fiandt answer the latest questions from the workforce and post residents. The importance of practicing at all times the same CDC-recommended anti-COVID mitigation strategies used at work is emphasized. Hosted by YPG Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.