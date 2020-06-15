U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Ross Poppenberger, Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Deputy Garrison Manager Ron James, and Health Clinic Officer In Charge Maj. Jennifer Fiandt answer the latest questions from the workforce and post residents. The importance of practicing at all times the same CDC-recommended anti-COVID mitigation strategies used at work is emphasized. Hosted by YPG Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 17:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|756377
|VIRIN:
|200615-A-FN832-968
|Filename:
|DOD_107856455
|Length:
|00:22:03
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
This work, A Conversation About COVID, Episode 11, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
