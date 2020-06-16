Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    94 AW June Homecoming Events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    During the last few weeks, our Airmen and C-130's have returned from deployments in the Middle East in support of various contingency operations.
    Welcome home, we're glad to have you back! (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756374
    VIRIN: 200616-F-NV270-0001
    Filename: DOD_107856448
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94 AW June Homecoming Events, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Homecoming
    Welcome Home
    Dobbins ARB
    Deployment
    Dobbins
    94 AW
    Reserve Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT