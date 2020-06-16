94 AW June Homecoming Events

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756374" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the last few weeks, our Airmen and C-130's have returned from deployments in the Middle East in support of various contingency operations.

Welcome home, we're glad to have you back! (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)