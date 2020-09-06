Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-26 FY-21 Reenlistment

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Paige Stade 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This video contains information related to the 2021 reenlistment campaign for Marine Aircraft Group 26 and is narrated by Staff Sgt. Jason Pilaris, career planner at MAG 26. This video features comments from Col. John Spaid and Sgt. Maj. Paulette Newcomb, commanding officer and sergeant major of MAG 26. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Paige C. Stade)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756372
    VIRIN: 200609-M-TX854-1001
    Filename: DOD_107856443
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Leadership
    2nd MAW
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    MAG-26
    Marines
    Marine Air Group 26
    reeenlistment

