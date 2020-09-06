This video contains information related to the 2021 reenlistment campaign for Marine Aircraft Group 26 and is narrated by Staff Sgt. Jason Pilaris, career planner at MAG 26. This video features comments from Col. John Spaid and Sgt. Maj. Paulette Newcomb, commanding officer and sergeant major of MAG 26. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Paige C. Stade)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 16:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756372
|VIRIN:
|200609-M-TX854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107856443
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAG-26 FY-21 Reenlistment, by Cpl Paige Stade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
