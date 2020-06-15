Public Service Announcement on distracted driving aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 15, 2020. Distracted driving is a serious matter and will not be taken lightly aboard the installation. For additional information, read Marine Corps Base Hawaii Order 5560, Base Motor Vehicle and Traffic Regulations, https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/Resources/Publications/. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|06.15.2020
|06.16.2020 18:03
|Package
|756368
|200615-M-SS016-0001
|DOD_107856383
|00:01:57
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Distracted Driving: PSA, by Sgt Luke Kuennen and LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
