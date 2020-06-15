Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distracted Driving: PSA

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen and Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Public Service Announcement on distracted driving aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 15, 2020. Distracted driving is a serious matter and will not be taken lightly aboard the installation. For additional information, read Marine Corps Base Hawaii Order 5560, Base Motor Vehicle and Traffic Regulations, https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/Resources/Publications/. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 18:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756368
    VIRIN: 200615-M-SS016-0001
    Filename: DOD_107856383
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distracted Driving: PSA, by Sgt Luke Kuennen and LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

