    Col. Heather Fox: 9RW'S New Commander

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing welcomed a new commander on 11 June 2020. Col. Heather Fox sits down to introduce herself for the Recce Town community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 15:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 756364
    VIRIN: 200508-F-IH091-1001
    Filename: DOD_107856368
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
