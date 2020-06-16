Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services Testify on Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A panel of representatives from each military service testifies before a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee’s military personnel subcommittee on racial disparity in the military justice system and how to fix the culture, June 16, 2020. Testifying are: Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede, Army judge advocate general; Vice Adm. John G. Hannink, Navy judge advocate general; Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Rockwell, Air Force judge advocate general; Maj. Gen. Daniel J. Lecce, staff judge advocate to the Marine Corps commandant; Brenda Farrell, director of the defense capabilities and management team for the U.S. Government Accountability Office; and retired Air Force Col. Don Christensen, president of the national organization Protect our Defenders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:55
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:20:31
    Location: DC, US
