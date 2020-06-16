Services Testify on Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A panel of representatives from each military service testifies before a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee’s military personnel subcommittee on racial disparity in the military justice system and how to fix the culture, June 16, 2020. Testifying are: Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede, Army judge advocate general; Vice Adm. John G. Hannink, Navy judge advocate general; Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Rockwell, Air Force judge advocate general; Maj. Gen. Daniel J. Lecce, staff judge advocate to the Marine Corps commandant; Brenda Farrell, director of the defense capabilities and management team for the U.S. Government Accountability Office; and retired Air Force Col. Don Christensen, president of the national organization Protect our Defenders.