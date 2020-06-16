A panel of representatives from each military service testifies before a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee’s military personnel subcommittee on racial disparity in the military justice system and how to fix the culture, June 16, 2020. Testifying are: Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede, Army judge advocate general; Vice Adm. John G. Hannink, Navy judge advocate general; Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Rockwell, Air Force judge advocate general; Maj. Gen. Daniel J. Lecce, staff judge advocate to the Marine Corps commandant; Brenda Farrell, director of the defense capabilities and management team for the U.S. Government Accountability Office; and retired Air Force Col. Don Christensen, president of the national organization Protect our Defenders.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 16:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756363
|Filename:
|DOD_107856361
|Length:
|02:20:31
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Services Testify on Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT