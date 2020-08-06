Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Elephant Walk In Aviano AB History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing conducted the first Elephant Walk in Aviano Air Base history consisting of 31 F-16s, 2 HH-60 Pavehawks with pararescuemen and multiple vehicles from different squadrons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 756351
    VIRIN: 200616-F-RA696-1001
    Filename: DOD_107856191
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Elephant Walk In Aviano AB History, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    USAFE
    taxi
    HH-60
    combat readiness
    show of force
    pararescuemen
    510
    Slovenia
    Pavehawk
    555
    Triple Nickle
    Elephant walk
    FS
    Buzzards
    COVID-19
    essential workers
    nose to tail movement
    57th RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT