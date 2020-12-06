Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Air and Marine Operations UAS demonstrates video capabilities

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations Unmanned Aircraft System demonstrates video capabilities, depicting AMO employees on the ground in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations UAS demonstrates video capabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UAS
    Air and Marine Operations
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

