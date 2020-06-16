Marine Minute: Microsoft Migration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756342" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Due to the current COVID-19 operating environment, the Marine Corps is accelerating its transition to Office 365, the latest Microsoft cloud-based productivity suite. Office 365 will facilitate enhanced communication, collaboration, and productivity while reducing IT costs and improving the Corps’ cyber security and data resilience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ben Whitten)