    Marine Minute: Microsoft Migration

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Due to the current COVID-19 operating environment, the Marine Corps is accelerating its transition to Office 365, the latest Microsoft cloud-based productivity suite. Office 365 will facilitate enhanced communication, collaboration, and productivity while reducing IT costs and improving the Corps’ cyber security and data resilience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ben Whitten)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756342
    VIRIN: 200616-M-MT620-118
    Filename: DOD_107856125
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Microsoft Migration, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

