Marine Minute: Microsoft Migration

Due to the current COVID-19 operating environment, the Marine Corps is accelerating its transition to Office 365, the latest Microsoft cloud-based productivity suite. Office 365 will facilitate enhanced communication, collaboration, and productivity while reducing IT costs and improving the Corps’ cyber security and data resilience. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ben Whitten)
|06.16.2020
|06.16.2020 15:05
|Package
|756342
|200616-M-MT620-118
|DOD_107856125
|00:00:59
|US
|9
|1
|1
|0
