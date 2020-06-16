509th Contracting Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Leigh Baumbaugh relinquishes command of the 509th Contracting Squadron to U.S. Air Force Maj. Tiffany Carter during a change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 16, 2020. U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher J. Callis, 509th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony, which represented a formal transfer of authority of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)
