    509th Contracting Squadron change of command

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Leigh Baumbaugh relinquishes command of the 509th Contracting Squadron to U.S. Air Force Maj. Tiffany Carter during a change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 16, 2020. U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher J. Callis, 509th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony, which represented a formal transfer of authority of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 14:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 756339
    VIRIN: 200616-F-LX214-1001
    Filename: DOD_107856070
    Length: 00:23:22
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
