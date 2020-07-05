Motorcycle safety with the BDE motorcycle mentor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamine Nordholm, an electronic warfare noncommissioned officer with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, gives a demostration on motorcycle safety at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 7, 2020. The video covers perfoming T-CLOCK inspections, personal protective equipment and safe riding tips. Nordholm was recognized by U.S. Army Forces Command for work his as the brigade motorcycle mentor. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)