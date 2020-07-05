Motorcycle safety with the BDE motorcycle mentor

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamine Nordholm, an electronic warfare noncommissioned officer with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, gives a demostration on motorcycle safety at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 7, 2020. The video covers perfoming T-CLOCK inspections, personal protective equipment and safe riding tips. Nordholm was recognized by U.S. Army Forces Command for work his as the brigade motorcycle mentor. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
