    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamine Nordholm, an electronic warfare noncommissioned officer with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, gives a demostration on motorcycle safety at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 7, 2020. The video covers perfoming T-CLOCK inspections, personal protective equipment and safe riding tips. Nordholm was recognized by U.S. Army Forces Command for work his as the brigade motorcycle mentor. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 12:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756336
    VIRIN: 200507-A-DX878-001
    Filename: DOD_107856044
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle safety with the BDE motorcycle mentor, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

