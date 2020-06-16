Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Genius Machines: AI on the Battlefield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Brig. Gen. Matt Easley, Army Futures Command’s artificial intelligence director is working with tech experts to strengthen U.S. defenses with artificial intelligence, using drones, tanks, planes, ships and weaponry. Experts talk with artificial intelligence and technology leaders to discuss how AI is emerging on the battlefield and changing the way we collect information during a virtual summit June 16, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 15:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 756335
    Filename: DOD_107856043
    Length: 00:47:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Genius Machines: AI on the Battlefield, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT