Genius Machines: AI on the Battlefield

Brig. Gen. Matt Easley, Army Futures Command’s artificial intelligence director is working with tech experts to strengthen U.S. defenses with artificial intelligence, using drones, tanks, planes, ships and weaponry. Experts talk with artificial intelligence and technology leaders to discuss how AI is emerging on the battlefield and changing the way we collect information during a virtual summit June 16, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 15:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756335
|Filename:
|DOD_107856043
|Length:
|00:47:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
