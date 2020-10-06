Rip Current Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gerry Falconer, U.S. Lifesaving Association Southeast Region supervisor, talks about the dangers of rip currents and provides safety tips if you are caught in one. Annually, approximately 30,000 people are resuced by the USLA around the United States from rip currents. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)