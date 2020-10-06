Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rip Current Safety

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Gerry Falconer, U.S. Lifesaving Association Southeast Region supervisor, talks about the dangers of rip currents and provides safety tips if you are caught in one. Annually, approximately 30,000 people are resuced by the USLA around the United States from rip currents. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

