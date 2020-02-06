The Negative Pressurized Connex Lite is tested at Joint Base Charleston June 2, 2020. This capability will allow Aeromedical Evacuation personnel to safely transport COVID-19 patients within the C-130 aircraft. Watch the video to find out more!
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756325
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-ED762-702
|Filename:
|DOD_107855946
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JB Charleston tests NPCL Innovation, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall and SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT