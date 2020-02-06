Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston tests NPCL Innovation

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall and Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The Negative Pressurized Connex Lite is tested at Joint Base Charleston June 2, 2020. This capability will allow Aeromedical Evacuation personnel to safely transport COVID-19 patients within the C-130 aircraft. Watch the video to find out more!

    This work, JB Charleston tests NPCL Innovation, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall and SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

