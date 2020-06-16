Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMEMORATING 80 YEARS: A CONVERSATION ABOUT THE HISTORY OF WINN AT FORT STEWART

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom and Patrick Young

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates 80 years of service to the Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield community. The hospital remains dedicated to quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic and looks forward to answering the call. Stay safe, stay healthy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756320
    VIRIN: 200616-A-TY372-253
    Filename: DOD_107855906
    Length: 00:09:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    MILITARY HEALTH
    IMCOM
    Readiness
    MEDCOM
    DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    COVID-19

