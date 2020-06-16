COMMEMORATING 80 YEARS: A CONVERSATION ABOUT THE HISTORY OF WINN AT FORT STEWART

Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates 80 years of service to the Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield community. The hospital remains dedicated to quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic and looks forward to answering the call. Stay safe, stay healthy.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756320
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-TY372-253
|Filename:
|DOD_107855906
|Length:
|00:09:27
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
